On Saturday, the province’s police management ordered a 72-hour activation plan as Khayelitsha detectives got to work to find the suspects.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said since the incident Khayelitsha detectives were following leads in an effort to apprehend the perpetrators.
“As the investigation unfolds it is expected that more arrests will be effected soon. The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court (today) on charges of robbery,” Potelwa said.
At the time of the incident, the tourists were visiting the Ikasi Project Green at Vuzamanzi Primary when five armed men made their way onto the school premises and ordered the victims into a vehicle and robbed them.