Attack on Hanover Park female neighbourhood watch member a threat to patrol women









Women activists said the attack on a female neighbourhood watch member in Hanover Park spelt danger for women trying to make a difference. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Women activists said the attack on a female neighbourhood watch member in Hanover Park spelt danger for women trying to make a difference in their communities. The incident happened on Friday evening in Lomond Court, where Nazeema Brown, who is better known as Ziemie, was attacked by a man. She sustained injuries to her face. A 60-year-old male neighbourhood watch member was also attacked. Neighbourhood watch spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammad said: “We were patrolling in the area when we got a complaint of loud music playing in Lomond Court. We approached the people and asked them to turn the music a bit down.

“A young man around 18 years old got up. He turned around and started attacking Ziemie.

“One of our older male members tried to intervene and was also attacked.

“What happened to Ziemie could have happened to any of us.

“There are a lot of women patrolling hot spots in Hanover Park and none of us feel safe.”

Manenberg activist Roegchanda Pascoe, who testified against notorious gangsters last year in the Western Cape High Court and was forced to move out of her home as a result, has also condemned the incident.

“This attack can have ripple effects. With the suspect not being arrested, a message is sent out it is okay to attack female neighbourhood watch members or women trying to make a difference in their communities.

“If police had arrested the suspect immediately they would have shown they are behind the neighbourhood watch,” Pascoe said.

According to Mohammad, the victim has obtained a Z88 form from the Philippi police which a doctor will complete today.

The case of assault will then be opened at the police station.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “I condemn the attack in the strongest terms.

“As the Department of Community Safety, we will assist the neighbourhood watch member to lay a criminal charge and to ensure that she receives psycho-social support where necessary.”

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said that the Z88 form would support the allegations made by the accused and would be attached to the charge sheet.

