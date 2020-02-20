The incident took place on Saturday when Tommaso Bordoni, 29, from Belgium was sitting on the bedroom floor of the guest house when one of the suspects held a gun to his head and another held a knife against his throat. His girlfriend, Linsey de Waele, 25, from the Netherlands, was in the bathroom.
Bordoni said: “My girlfriend was taking a shower in the bathroom when the masked men came inside. She overheard them and didn’t come out. She also, luckily, had her phone with her. They started taking everything they could get their hands on. Once they emptied our room, they shoved the gun in my back and forced me to show them where we parked our rental car.”
The couple’s passports, bank cards, money, driver’s licences, phone, keys and clothing were all taken from the room.
Police spokesperson in the Eastern Cape Gerda Swart confirmed the incident and said: “Addo SAPS have launched a manhunt in an attempt to trace and arrest the two suspects who allegedly robbed a couple in the early hours of Saturday morning.”