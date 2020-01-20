Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is aware of apparent scammers, posing as City electricity officials, gaining access to residents’ homes.
Criminals dressed in municipal clothing and carrying some form of identification operate by visiting residents at their homes and insisting they open the front door so that electricity infrastructure, including the meter, can be checked. While one scammer talks to the resident, the other steals small, personal items.
It appears that elderly residents are especially being targeted.
"The City does not have members of staff going door-to-door to check on infrastructure without an appointment. The City does check on electricity meters every so often but must make an appointment with the resident.
"All municipal workers and contractors must carry a work order number specific to that dwelling and a City-issued identification card. Residents should ask to check the official identification card before allowing anyone onto their property," said Mayco Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti.