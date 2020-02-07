BLAC liaison officer Amanda Davids said posts, which were vacated last year, hadn’t been filled and four weeks into the new term the education department had still not allocated teachers.
“At a parents meeting last night it was decided to blockade the school with a placard demonstration to highlight the situation of our school and many other schools where educators have not been allocated teachers four weeks into the new school term,” Davids said.
As a no-fee school, Davids said the school did not have funds to support the two school governing board (SGB) teachers.
“Our school is one of many facing this situation.