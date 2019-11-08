Caroline van Rooi, 47, was born in Mitchells Plain and moved to Delft when she married. She lost her sight 10 years ago and both legs due to diabetes.
“After my health problems, I thought I had nothing to offer and felt useless because I was dependent on everyone. But now, even though I can’t see, I have a picture in my mind of what I’d like things to look like and I train people accordingly. It’s my system and it works for me and my business. I have a passion and I put that into action.”
She started her clothing manufacturing business, Red Pilot, four years ago with only one machinist.
Over time she started getting her own materials and received a donation of machines.