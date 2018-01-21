Cape Town - A Cape Town City Councillor has asked for an urgent DA caucus meeting on Wednesday to discuss a motion of no-confidence in mayor Patricia de Lille.

In a letter addressed to DA City of Cape Town caucus chairperson Suzette Little, Councillor Mercia Kleinsmith requested an urgent meeting of the caucus to discuss the motion.

“Following the council meeting on 19 January 2018, I believe that the Mayor breached the DA caucus discipline and rules when she proposed her own change of the water tariffs at the full Council meeting despite the fact that the caucus discussed the matter fully and came to a decision,” Kleinsmith wrote.

“I am also aware that this binding caucus decision has been communicated to the Mayor and that she decided to ignore the caucus and embarrass the DA councillors and the party by proposing an alternative that was not feasible, in full view of the media and the political opposition at our last council meeting,” she wrote.

Kleinsmith said this behaviour follows a couple of weeks during which De Lille had criticised the DA and its management, to the extent that it appears that De Lille does not consider herself part of the DA, or at least considers herself more important than it and above the rules of the party.

“There are simply too many worrying matters, actions and press releases of the Mayor that are in contradiction with DA's policies and values. All indications are that the party and its structures, the public of Cape Town and this caucus has lost confidence in the mayor to lead this city,” Kleinsmith wrote.

De Lille’s spokesperson Zara Nicholson confirmed the letter.

“Yes we are aware of the letter and the mayor is also aware of it,” Nicholson said.

Grant Twigg, DA metro chairperson, said the letter should not have been seen by the media.

“I am not going to comment on this matter. This should not be playing out in the media. I can comfrim that there is a councillor Mercia Kleinsmith and that Suzette Little is the chairperson of the caucus,” he said.

[email protected]

Cape Argus