British government to help Britons stranded in SA get back home
Head of Communications at the British High Commission in Pretoria Isabel Potgieter said: “The first flight will depart from Cape Town on Thursday, April 9, followed by further flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg.”
Potgieter said: “These flights are for British travellers who are currently on holiday in South Africa or are short-term visitors. We will continue to prioritise those Brits who are most vulnerable and at risk.”
Britain’s Africa Minister James Duddridge, said: “These charter flights will see hundreds of British people return home and I would like to express my thanks to the South African Government for their help throughout this process.”
British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, said: “This has been a worrying time for many British travellers in South Africa. This is why the UK has been working round the clock to support British travellers who wish to return to the UK.”
“My team and I here in South Africa will continue to support British travellers to get back home on these charter flights, focussing in particular on those in greatest need,” said Casey.
In a travel advisory on the British Government website, a message warns Britons in South Africa: “The South African authorities have not confirmed when commercial flights will start again, so we strongly recommend travelling on one of these special charter flights if you need to return to the UK.”
British travellers wishing to book seats on the flight departing Cape Town on April 9 should visit the new booking portals:
From Cape Town - https://etm.eventsair.com/uk-government-charter-south-africia/fco-capetown. From Johannesburg - https://etm.eventsair.com/uk-government-charter-south-africia/fco-johannesburg.@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus