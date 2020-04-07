British government to help Britons stranded in SA get back home

Cape Town - The British government has announced the first of seven charter flights to help Britons, stranded in South Africa because of the coronavirus travel restrictions, to return to the UK.

Head of Communications at the British High Commission in Pretoria Isabel Potgieter said: “The first flight will depart from Cape Town on Thursday, April 9, followed by further flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg.”

Potgieter said: “These flights are for British travellers who are currently on holiday in South Africa or are short-term visitors. We will continue to prioritise those Brits who are most vulnerable and at risk.”

Britain’s Africa Minister James Duddridge, said: “These charter flights will see hundreds of British people return home and I would like to express my thanks to the South African Government for their help throughout this process.”

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, said: “This has been a worrying time for many British travellers in South Africa. This is why the UK has been working round the clock to support British travellers who wish to return to the UK.”