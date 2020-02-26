It his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said “it is one of the greatest travesties that access to decent and quality healthcare services is determined by one’s ability to pay”.
“South Africa has two parallel healthcare systems. Around R250 billion is spent annually on less than 20% of the population. This is the section of our population that has access to private medical insurance. On the other hand our country spends R220bn on the rest of the population,” he said.
Tax practitioner and compliance manager Yolandi Esterhuizen said in the Medium-Term Budget statement the estimated cost to roll out the NHI would require an additional R33bn annually from 2025 to 2026. She said the majority of funding would come from general taxes, a surcharge in personal income tax, reallocation of medical tax credits, and payroll tax from both the employer and employee.
Ramaphosa said the government will not be reckless in implementing the NHI.