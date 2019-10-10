Cape Town - The 59 nominations for the job of Western Cape Children’s Commissioner include advocates, doctors and children’s rights activists.
Among the names are Christina Nomdo from the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (Rapcan), Sans Souci Girls’ High School principal Ruschda O’Shea and Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux.
Chairperson of the social development standing committee Gillion Bosman said: “I am very excited about the interest the public and the media has in this and we are excited to get this process started.”
Bosman said they received 59 nominations for the commissioner’s job.
“There was no short-listing process, the 59 nominations were received as is and the committee received only 59.
“There is no vetting process that is why we published the list for the public to have a say,” he said.
The names are being published for the public to submit objections on the nominations by October 23.
Over the years there have been growing calls for the provincial government to appoint a children’s commissioner over recent years given the high number of child deaths in the province. In August, statistics released by the provincial government made for horrific reading with the news that 989 children were murdered in the past five years. But it was the death of three-year-old Courtney Pieters in May 2017 that ignited calls by activists for the province to act quickly.
Among the names put forward is advocate Joy Van Der Heyden, who has experience in children’s rights, adoption, and surrogacy law.
She said she was very nervous.
“It’s a massive responsibility and a daunting task but at the same time an amazing opportunity. Children have always been my passion. I believe what we should focus on is filling in the gaps when it comes to addressing challenges children face,” she said.
Apart from being involved with Rapcan, Nomdo, is also part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Planning Commission advising him and the Cabinet on the implementation of the National Development Plan.
“This is a first for the country and the province is pioneering this.
“It’s a huge honour and privilege.
“I think the problems facing our children are problems we see throughout the country and the fact that the system has failed our children which is a concern to me,” she said.
Another nominee is advocate Mirinda Gaum, wife of advocate André Gaum, an SA Human Rights commissioner. “I was quite surprised, no one informed me I accepted the nomination because we are in a difficult time as a country where children are overlooked and this is something communities are in need of.”
The nominations are as follows:
1. Adv Africa, Lizelle
2. Ms Albertyn, Samantha Zinzy
3. Dr Alexander, Naqita
4. Mr Amod, Mohamed
5. Dr Atmore, Eric
6. Ms Bailey, Debra
7. Ms Bosman, Sadie Hester
8. Mr Bolman, Andre
9. Ms Bower, Carol
10. Ms Campbell, Adele Noreen
11. Ms Evans, Lucinda Collette
12. Ms Garnie, Sharmiela
13. Adv Gaum, Mirinda
14. Ms Hanekom, Wouda Janene
15. Ms Hartnick, Jennifer Lorraine
16. Mr Honiball, James Edward
17. Mr Jacobs, Aubrey Josias
18. Dr Kabanyane, Sidima
19. Ms Kram, Yondi-lee Cameron
20. Adv Lakay, Shameema
21. Ms Lange, Joy
22. Dr Le Roux, Marlene
23. Ms Lestrade, Ingrid Elizabeth
24. Ms Losper, Avril
25. Ms Maharaj, Nalini
26. Dr Malapane, Sipho Pienaar
27. Ms Mamputa, Brenda
28. Ms Maselomie, Jason
29. Ms Matthews, Tasneem
30. Ms McKellar, Gabriela
31. Dr Meltz, Adrienne
32. Adv Menon, Denise Annaleah
33. Ms Mohamed, Zakira
34. Ms Moko, Lorraine
35. Prof Muntingh, Lukas
36. Ms Ndibi, Zizipho
37. Dr Nkosi, Mfundo
38. Ms Nomdo, Christina
39. Mr Ntaka, Lungile
40. Ms Ntshangase, Prudence Hlengiwe
41. Ms O'Shea, Ruschda
42. Ms Olivier, Christelle Alida
43. Ms Philander, Rochelle
44. Ms Plaatijies, Lydia
45. Mr Qodashe, Andile
46. Mr Rhode, lmran
47. Ms Roberts, Sarah Helena
48. Mr Ruiters, Curlen John
49. Mr Samuels, Alec Jerome
50. Mr Son, Grant
51. Mr Songo, Phumzile Hurbert
52. Mr Thango, Mfundo Wiseman
53. Mr Thesen, Edwin
54. Ms Thorne, Melanie
55. Mr Titus, Randall Ralph
56. Ms Van der Heyden, Joy
57. Ms Waxa, Thembakazi
58. Ms West, Lindsay Judy
59. Ms Wildschutt, Zureena
Objections can be emailed to [email protected] or: delivered to N Jamce, The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, 4th Floor, Provincial Legislature Building, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town, 8001.
They can also be posted to The Secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, attention Ms Jamce, PO Box 648, Cape Town, 8000.