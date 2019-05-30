A convicted murderer was mistakenly released while appearing at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for another matter. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz on Thursday commended the decision by the South African Police Service to offer a reward for information on the whereabouts of a convicted murderer who escaped from Wynberg Magistrate's Court this month. Phelo Mtala had been due to return to Pollsmoor prison after his court appearance but managed to escape by allegedly putting his fingerprints on somebody else's release form, who had been in court with him on May 17, and who was then taken back to Pollsmoor instead.

Mtala was convicted in 2016 of killing Anga Dekeni, Solethu Nongenzi, and Mzimasi Majelimane and being in possession of an illegal firearm. He was appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court two weeks ago on another matter.

“Anyone who knows of Mtala's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stop at 0860010111 or Nyanga police at 021 380 3304 or 021 380 6000. A reward has been offered for any tip-offs leading to his re-arrest and calls will be treated anonymously,” Fritz said.

“I will be meeting with Police Commissioner, General Khombinkosi Jula, in the following week where we will discuss this matter and determine how to prevent such incidences in the future,” he added.

Fritz said the department was also continuing to provide support to police through its Watching Briefs Unit, where members of the unit attend courts to observe cases and to detect any police inefficiencies, which are then referred to the Provincial Commissioner for his attention and action.

