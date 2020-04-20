Cape cyclist fined R1 000 for buying cigarettes, leads cops to his supplier

CAPE TOWN – Metro Police in Cape Town had their hands full with shopkeepers selling cigarettes and violating South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown regulations, alderman JP Smith said on Monday. “Our enforcement efforts...show that many shopkeepers continue to sell cigarettes. While one has an appreciation for the principle of supply and demand, the reality is that, for the moment, selling cigarettes is against the law, and shopkeepers are putting themselves at risk of arrest,” Smith said. Officers confiscated 179 packs of tobacco, 918 loose cigarettes, 4 894 packets of cigarettes and two-and-a-half boxes of cigarettes during the past week, he said. On the 20 April Law Enforcement officers on patrol in the Parow area, came across a man cycling on the corners of Victoria Road and Chart Street, Parow. "He was in clear violation of the lockdown regulations so they questioned him. He disclosed he went to buy cigarettes, at a shop. He showed them 3 packets of cigarettes in his possession," Wayne Dyason, Law Enforcement Inspector at the City of Cape Town said.

"He led the officers to a cafe in Voortrekker road where the owner confirmed selling him the cigarettes. The 35-year-old owner was arrested for selling cigarettes. A huge of amount of cigarettes was found in the shop. 1475 packets of cigarettes was found on the premises to the value of R87, 325."

The cyclist was fined R1000 for failing to confine to house.

Metro police had also arrested 53 people for various offences including drunk driving, public violence, the illegal possession of drugs, and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Officers confiscated 99 mandrax pills, 57 sachets of tik, and two bankies of dagga.

Four suspects were arrested in Salt River during separate incidents for attempting to break into businesses in the area, said Smith.

Metro Police also stopped 1 937 vehicles and issued 1 988 fines.

Smith said while there was a reduction of vehicles on the roads due to lockdown regulations, those currently driving had become reckless, with more cases of speeding being reported.

Cape Town Traffic officers had recorded 5 536 cases of speeding, arrested 11 motorists and impounded 19 minibus taxis, he said.

“While we have experienced a marked reduction in the number of vehicles on our roads during the lockdown, it appears that where people are behind the wheel, some think it is fine to let rip on the speed.

“Most of the speeding offences are anywhere between 50% and 150% over the limit.

“Please be mindful that our staff continue to enforce the relevant legislation, and that they will fine anyone caught breaking the law,” Smith said.

The city’s law enforcement department had arrested 20 people for cable theft and lockdown violations.

A total of 2 614 fines were issued as well as 30 compliance notices, said Smith.