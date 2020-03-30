Cape environmental, beach management services will continue during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The City wants to assure residents that various measures have been put in place to ensure that the essential Environmental Management services continue during this time. Capetonians are reminded to contact the following numbers in case of environmental emergencies: 107 from a landline

112 (toll-free) or 021 480 7700 from a cell phone

The following essential services will be continuing during the lockdown:

Coastal management during lockdown

A small team of the City’s Coastal Management Department has been designated as essential staff during the lockdown. This team is on standby 24/7 in the event of any coastal emergency which may include the following:

marine animal stranding

coastal pollution events such as an oil spill or shipping disaster

the collapse of significant coastal infrastructure, such as sea walls

Protection of African Penguins

Remedial management and actions with regards to the protection and safety of the penguins are prioritised. Two penguin monitors are conducting daily checks on the African Penguin colony in Simon’s Town. The transport of birds to SANCCOB for specialist treatment will continue during the lockdown.

Hout Bay dunes

A small team of four coastal contracted workers is still undertaking basic tasks on the Hout Bay dune field to ensure that the municipal infrastructure is protected from loss, theft or damage during the lockdown.

Protecting the nature reserves and biodiversity

Quemic security rangers, as well as other security contractors, will continue with their duties. The rangers, with the support of limited permanent staff, will patrol the City’s nature reserves to ensure the protection of infrastructure and the integrity of these areas. Personnel from the City’s Environmental Management Department remain on standby for emergency responses such as general crime, theft, wildfires, wildlife conflict, essential faunal management, illegal land invasions and pollution events. A Working-on-Fire team stationed at Wolfgat Nature Reserve and the fire department will assist staff to respond to wildfires.

Baboon Management

The City’s Service provider for baboon management, Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS), is and will continue to ensure the safety of residents in baboon affected areas.

HWS has specialised vehicles and will monitor and control baboon movement that could place residents at risk, even in their own homes, at all hours. Residents can contact the Baboon Hotline on 071 588 6540 to report baboon issues and incidents.

A female baboon with her baby on the rocks. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Numerous resources have been made available to members of the public regarding Covid-19. These include:

The NICD Hotline on 0800 029 999 operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day

The Western Cape Provincial Government Hotline on 021 928 4102

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/health

www.nicd.ac.za

WhatsApp: 0600 123 456

For more information go to www.capetown.gov.za/coronavirus