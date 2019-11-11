Cape MEC meets with Gugulethu residents over backyarder housing plans









Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has met Gugulethu residents to discuss his department's plans for the backyarder housing development. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has met Gugulethu residents to discuss his department's plans for the backyarder housing development. The Southern Corridor Integrated Human Settlements programme will upgrade 27 informal settlements in proximity of the N2, benefiting more than 50 000 households in an effort to improve living conditions in informal settlements around Cape Town International Airport and along the N2 corridor. Gugulethu has seen several protests over housing issues, especially by backyarders and people from Lusaka informal settlement. Department head Thando Mguli said most of these areas were identified because there were too many backyard dwellers or informal settlements around it. “Some of these informal settlements will be developed by the City and others by the department. When completed the project will yield 51 000 housing opportunities.” This housing project will benefit residents living in New Rest, Gxagxa, Kanana, Barcelona, Lusaka, Europe, Thambo Square and Vukuzenzele, among others.

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has met Gugulethu residents to discuss his department's plans for the backyarder housing development. Picture: Supplied

Simmers said the programme would promote an integrated approach to ensure that economic and connectivity issues were considered.

“I have engaged with many communities who felt that the government only came with empty promises. However, I am here to affirm and also to continue my commitment with these (housing) programmes. I will not change any of these programmes, instead I have asked my department to see how we can accelerate them because many of our people die while waiting for their houses.

“It’s time to stop playing politics with people's lives and service delivery. When we roll out projects as provincial government we are busy integrating communities because we need to wipe out the legacies of apartheid.”

However, residents complained that the department had reduced the age of the housing beneficiaries to below 35, resulting in more young people prioritised over older citizens and disabled individuals.

