The Southern Corridor Integrated Human Settlements programme will upgrade 27 informal settlements in proximity of the N2, benefiting more than 50 000 households in an effort to improve living conditions in informal settlements around Cape Town International Airport and along the N2 corridor.
Gugulethu has seen several protests over housing issues, especially by backyarders and people from Lusaka informal settlement.
Department head Thando Mguli said most of these areas were identified because there were too many backyard dwellers or informal settlements around it. “Some of these informal settlements will be developed by the City and others by the department. When completed the project will yield 51 000 housing opportunities.”
This housing project will benefit residents living in New Rest, Gxagxa, Kanana, Barcelona, Lusaka, Europe, Thambo Square and Vukuzenzele, among others.