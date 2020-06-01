Cape metro police confiscate R1.2m in cash hidden in black bags

Cape Town - A 50-year-old man was arrested in Strand over the weekend for possession of drugs after the Cape metro police uncovered dagga and mandrax, as well as R1.2 million in case.

The metro police officers confiscated the R1.2 million during a search of a suspected drug premises.Officers received a tip off about drug dealing at a premises in the area.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said that on arrival, the man ran into the house and officers gave chase and witnessed him hiding something in the kitchen drawer, which turned out to be dagga and mandrax tablets.

A further search of the premises led to the discovery of two black bags filled with cash. The suspect could not account for the money. He was arrested for possession of drugs and detained at Strand SAPS.

In Kalkfontein, officers acted on another tip off and found a plastic container containing 75 bankies of dagga next to a wendy house on the premises. The owner of the wendy house was not at home and the officers took the confiscated drugs to Kuilsriver SAPS.

Another tip off led officers to a premises along Old Marine Drive, where they discovered a suspect selling cigarettes. They confiscated 73 cartons of Marlboro with an estimated street value of R175 200. A 42-year-old suspect was arrested for contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act and was detained at Cape Town SAPS.

"These arrests and swift action by the City’s metro police shows how important it is for the public to assist and inform our enforcement agencies of any suspicious behavior. As officers cannot be everywhere all of the time, it is important for the community to provide information about illegal activities. Law abiding citizens are important partners in our fight against crime as they are our eyes and ears and help officers to more effectively protect our communities," said Smith.