Cape police probe deadly 'hit' on foreign national e-hailing driver

Cape Town - Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old e-hailing driver. Bernard Zivanai from Delft was understood to have been dropping off a client at Joe Slovo Park on Tuesday night when unknown assailants allegedly shot him. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident. “According to information, the incident happened about 9pm. Police detectives are following up on leads,” said Rwexana. Friend and fellow driver Needy Choire said Zivanai had been using a friend’s e-hailing profile to drive.

Choire said the killing of e-hailing drivers, particularly foreign nationals, was on the rise.

“Every time you hear of such incidents, it’s either a Malawian or a Zimbabwean, as if we are being targeted.

"We are still in the dark with regard to the incident. However, we were told that the car was found with his cellphone and other belongings inside, therefore we don’t believe that this was a robbery,” he added.

Bolt SA manager Gareth Taylor has condemned the killing of Zivanai and offered his condolences to the family and friends.

“While our records show that this driver has not been active on our platform for some time, Bolt unequivocally condemns violence of any form directed towards ride-hailing drivers - regardless of what platform they are utilising - as we believe that every South African has the right to earn a living and move around without risk of harm, intimidation, coercion or fear of death or injury," he said.

Taylor said the e-hailing service would continue to work with all stakeholders to improve safety for ride-hailing drivers across the country, as well as develop tools that had a real impact on addressing the safety concerns of drivers.

[email protected]