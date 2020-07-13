Cape residents urged to take note of massive water supply disruption

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has advised of water supply disruption that will be experienced by residents from Grassy Park to Muizenberg, and as well as Brackenfell and the immediately adjacent Durbanville area. The City said on Monday afternoon that its Water and Sanitation Department is currently doing emergency repairs to its 600mm diameter water main supplying the areas from Grassy Park up to and including Muizenberg. "As a result, affected areas will experience low water pressure or no water supply. The repairs involve the replacement of a faulty critical valve and necessitated the shutdown of the water supply main to enable the maintenance team to depressurise the pipeline for them to effect the repairs. "The department is doing its best to complete the work in the shortest possible time given the adverse weather conditions and the size of the pipe and anticipates that the repairs will be completed by 20:00 tonight," the City said. They explained that they are also continuing to monitor the water supply in the areas, and that residents are requested to minimise their water consumption during the period of the repairs to reduce the strain on the water supply to these areas.

"This City apologises for any inconvenience caused, however, it is imperative that the water supply infrastructure is maintained effectively to ensure a continued, reliable supply of drinking water to residents."

They also said that the water department will be doing urgent repairs on the main water supply network feeding part of the Brackenfell and immediately adjacent Durbanville area on Tuesday, 14 July 2020.

"This will result in lower water pressure or no water in certain areas of Brackenfell and Durbanville. The repairs will commence at 09:00 and are anticipated to be completed by 16:00," the City said.

"Residents are kindly requested to store water in clean sealed containers for use during this period. Residents are also asked to ensure that their taps are closed while the repairs are in progress to avoid water loss or damage when the supply is restored.

"A water tanker will be stationed at Spar, Sonstraal should residents require additional water for domestic use."