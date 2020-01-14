Western Cape residents have been alerted to scorching heat in the coming days, as well as a cold front expected on the weekend. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Western Cape residents have been alerted to scorching heat in the coming days, as well as a cold front expected on the weekend. A post by the Mossel Bay Municipality, which the Cape Town Weather Office has corroborated, showed that there will be "very hot to extremely hot conditions expected over most of the province" until Thursday.

"Temperatures [are expected to reach] the high 30s and low 40s, but mid-30s along the coastal areas. This is resulting in heatwave conditions across most of the province.

"Cloudy conditions are expected for the south coast in the mornings and evenings."

A cold front is expected for Friday, which will bring rain and showers for the south-west and south coast of the province. The cold front will being "relief in high temperatures with a significant drop for Friday and into the weekend".