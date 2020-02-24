Simmers was responding to a question by Good party secretary-general Brett Herron in the provincial legislature this week.
According to Herron, Simmers said the completion of Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing projects had increased slightly by 5% in 2018/2019 from 2017/2018. However, the delivery of new serviced sites had declined by more than 50%.
Overall, the delivery of new housing opportunities in the city had declined by 28% from 2018 to 2019.
“The dramatic declines in the delivery of housing opportunities can be attributed to the ill-informed decision that Dan Plato took within weeks of becoming mayor,” said Herron.