Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato lost his cool at the first council meeting for the new year, shouting “Shut up” to the ANC member who raised questions about the City of Cape Town’s financial standing.
Plato said that although the City received a good bill of health from the Auditor General (AG) for the 2018/19 financial year, the AG raised concerns of fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
“I have engaged extensively with the Auditor-General in this regard and in addition, the administration. My expectation from the administration is that we should never record irregular, and wasteful and fruitless expenditure and that we must comply with our legislation. I am more than comfortable that the administration will develop an action plan that will help us achieve this expectation,” he said.
Plato added that the matter will be referred to the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) to be investigated for recoverability.
“Our MPAC is an oversight committee we have relied upon to undertake an oversight function and they have religiously done so in the past. They will report back to us on their findings,” he said.