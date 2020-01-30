The City’s deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for finance, Ian Neilson, said: “There are some numbers that we can attribute to inflation, but the trouble is that because it is such a big stadium, there are fixed costs associated with a big stadium.
“There are also costs that are events-related; just opening the doors of the stadium already costs so much.”
Neilson said it was not cost-effective to have small events that hosted just 5000 people at the stadium. “Although we allow, for example, small soccer matches because we are trying to keep it going, they are not really financially viable as the costs are so high.
“It would make more sense for them to play at a smaller venue,” he said.