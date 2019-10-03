In a report, the City’s water and waste department reveals it failed to spend the R417million meant to provide an additional supply to drinking-water resources. Picture: African News Agency.

Cape Town - The City's water and sanitation directorate has overspent its budget for the financial period April to August. According to the water and waste monthly financial progress report, the directorate has spent R42 million more than planned.

“The department’s adjusted approved budget for the year is R3.038billion. Since the beginning of the financial year till the end of August, the department had planned to spend R69.7m but managed to spend R111m,” the report stated.

The report cited numerous reasons for the under- or over-expenditures. Among them was spending on the City’s water projects such as the Zandvliet Wastewater Treatment Works.

The City planned to spend R30m on the treatment plant, but has only spent R3m so far. It is planning to spend the rest once construction begins.