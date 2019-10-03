In a report, the City’s water and waste department reveals it failed to spend the R417million meant to provide an additional supply to drinking-water resources. Picture: African News Agency.
Cape Town - The City's water and sanitation directorate has overspent its budget for the financial period April to August.

According to the water and waste monthly financial progress report, the directorate has spent R42 million more than planned.

“The department’s adjusted approved budget for the year is R3.038billion. Since the beginning of the financial year till the end of August, the department had planned to spend R69.7m but managed to spend R111m,” the report stated.

The report cited numerous reasons for the under- or over-expenditures. Among them was spending on the City’s water projects such as the Zandvliet Wastewater Treatment Works.

The City planned to spend R30m on the treatment plant, but has only spent R3m so far. It is planning to spend the rest once construction begins.

The report also stated that the department allocated R30m to the Cape Flats rehabilitation project but only spent R5m. They are planning to spend the rest once an appeal to a tender that was awarded is finalised.

Luthando Tyhalibongo, the City’s spokesperson, said the budget spend was 2.6% and actual expenditure was 2,8%. “The New Water Plan involves augmentation of our water supply through groundwater abstraction/desalination etc,” he said.

STOP COCT’S founder Sandra Dickson said: “STOP COCT is concerned with the downgrading and sluggish approach towards the complete New Water Plan. Not only are projects delayed for various reasons and behind schedule, but amounts allocated have been halved.”

