Capetonians urged to cut electricity use during peak hours to avoid load shedding
Cape Town - The City has called on Cape Town residents to reduce their energy usage especially during the peak hours of between 17:00 and 21:00.
According to City, Eskom's energy supply is constrained and the key way to lower the risk of load-shedding is to reduce energy usage in the peak times of the day especially.
"The City will communicate any changes to Eskom's power supply as soon as we receive word from Eskom, which could be at short notice," said Mayco Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti.
"Traditionally, during the winter months, more electricity is used. We are still in our winter months with more cold and rain to come. So reducing energy usage remains absolutely vital especially during the peak hours between 17:00 and 21:00.
"Flatten the peak by switching off that which you do not need and do your washing, laundry and other tasks outside of the peak hours where possible. Reducing household energy consumption not only helps with the pressure on Eskom’s supply, it is more climate-friendly and helps households cut electricity usage," said Maxiti.
The City has advised residents to:
- Switch off all non-essential appliances at the wall socket.
- Switch off pool pumps.
- Turn down geyser temperatures to 60 ˚C or just above.
- Switch off washing machines and tumble dryers.
How residents can adopt smarter energy use habits in the home:
- Turn off the geyser and only turn it on an hour or two as required per day.
- Turn the geyser down to 60°C. Turning your geyser down from 70˚C to 60˚C will see a 5% reduction in your hot water electricity bill.
- Use less hot water.
- Shower instead of bathing. You will save up to 80% in water and use five times less electricity than heating bath water if you take a short shower.
- Dry your laundry using sunshine where possible and try not to use the tumble dryer. For rainy days, use drying racks indoors.
- Replace regular bulbs with energy-saving ones such as LEDs that use six times less electricity.
- Seal gaps around windows and doors to keep heat from escaping and cold drafts from breezing in.
- When you switch off appliances at the wall, you could save up to 6% more electricity. Pull out the charger from the wall too, this adds to your savings.
- Use a stove plate that’s most similar to the size of your pot. An electric stove uses up to 40% of its heat when the pot is too small, which means you waste electricity. If you own an insulation cooker, bring your food to a boil then place it in there. The retained heat slow-cooks, saving up to 60% on energy.
- Use warm water bottles instead of electric blankets.
For more information on how to reduce usage, residents can visit www.savingelectricity.org.za
Cape Argus