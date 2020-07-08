Capetonians urged to cut electricity use during peak hours to avoid load shedding

Cape Town - The City has called on Cape Town residents to reduce their energy usage especially during the peak hours of between 17:00 and 21:00.

According to City, Eskom's energy supply is constrained and the key way to lower the risk of load-shedding is to reduce energy usage in the peak times of the day especially.

"The City will communicate any changes to Eskom's power supply as soon as we receive word from Eskom, which could be at short notice," said Mayco Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti.

"Traditionally, during the winter months, more electricity is used. We are still in our winter months with more cold and rain to come. So reducing energy usage remains absolutely vital especially during the peak hours between 17:00 and 21:00.

"Flatten the peak by switching off that which you do not need and do your washing, laundry and other tasks outside of the peak hours where possible. Reducing household energy consumption not only helps with the pressure on Eskom’s supply, it is more climate-friendly and helps households cut electricity usage," said Maxiti.