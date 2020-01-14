The provincial government advertised three times for the service before they received and accepted a tender by Nexus Forensic Services to complete the lifestyle audits, which Winde said were “part of our clean governance and transparency journey”.
Welcoming the audits, Good Party MPL Brett Herron said: “In response to my questions on the topic last year, the premier indicated the process would be based on self-disclosure, with subsequent verification. Unless that verification is thorough and unhindered, the audit outcome will be meaningless and nothing more than a figment of transparency.”
Heron said: “There are members of his cabinet with dark clouds over their heads. This audit process would be a good opportunity to address those questions and clear up lingering issues.”
ANC leader Cameron Dugmore reiterated that the party would have preferred that the premier got assistance from the Public Service Commission of the public protector instead of opting for a private firm.