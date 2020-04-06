Cele says number of murder, rape, assault cases have dropped during lockdown

Cape Town - Giving an analysis of the crime statistics comparing the first week of the lockdown to the same period last year, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that murder cases had dropped from 326 to 94, rape cases from 699 to 101, cases of assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm from 2673 to 456 and trio crimes (car hijackings, house robberies, business robberies) from 8853 to 2098. Cele said the 2019-2020 National Crime Statistics were yet to be officially released to Parliament. The analysis done currently was a preliminary report yet to undergo verification. He said in relation to gender-based violence (GBV), the number of complaints remained high and of concern. Cele said over 2300 complaints had been registered from the beginning of the lockdown on March 27 until March 31 and 148 suspects were charged. “The figure in relation to complaints between January 2020 and March 31 stands at 15924. Once all reports have been consolidated, the figures will be measured against the number of complaints received through the GBV Command Centre in 2019, where the figure stands at 87920,” Cele said. Cele said with the initial declaration of the Covid-19 State of Disaster on March 15, he flagged as a concern the possible increase in GBV and domestic violence cases.

Cele at that time urged police management to reinforce the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS Units) at police stations to ensure police readiness and capacity to respond to related complaints.

“Considering the improved rate of life sentences secured by the FCS Units in the past, one is optimistic that police will continue to work around the clock towards securing successful convictions and long-term sentences of perpetrators of crimes against women and children.

"This should remain the practice even beyond the lockdown as GBV remains a scourge across the country,” Cele said.

He also welcomed the drop in the number of complaints against the police during lockdown.

“The decrease in the number of complaints, which was high over the first days of the lockdown, reflects stabilisation and confirms that people are now beginning to understand the lockdown and are complying with the regulations, and that people are now co-operating with members of the law enforcement entities,” he said.

The past week was characterised by long queues at grocery stores and social grant pay points. This week, Cele anticipates improved adherence to the regulations, particularly in relation to restriction of movement of people and traffic on the roads.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said at least 2227 people were arrested for contravention of regulations across the Western Cape since the start of the lockdown.

He said in the metro 1004 people were arrested, in the Overberg 188, West Coast 245, Winelands 306, Central Karoo 61 and in Eden 423.

