Director of the Power Futures Lab at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business, Professor Anton Eberhard, said: “Eskom has huge debt, more than R450billion. It is unable to finance any new power generation capacity and the country desperately needs more power.
"We thus have to open the power market for privately funded independent power producers (IPPs).”
Eberhard was speaking after Premier Alan Winde promised in his State of the Province address that the Western Cape would help councils procure energy from renewable energy independent IPPs (RE-IPPs) to speed up processes.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa stated in his State of the Nation address that municipalities would be allowed to source energy directly from RE-IPPs.