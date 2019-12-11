Under the theme “Child and Adolescent Health: Leave no one behind”, the report is the 14th of its kind and aims to provide an overview of the state and circumstances of the South African child. It also functions as a clarion call to prioritise child and adolescent health by putting children at the heart of the health-care system.
The report revealed that South Africa has made progress in reducing under-five mortality and deaths due to HIV from 79 deaths per 1000 live births in 2004 to 32 deaths per 1000 in 2017.
Despite this, the report showed that most children are still dying from preventable causes such as neonatal conditions, HIV, diarrhoea, pneumonia and injuries. The report revealed an urgent need to address malnutrition, HIV, violence and mental health .
Lori Lake, a communications and education specialist at the Children’s Institute, said: “Nearly 60% of children still live below the poverty line, 30% do not have access to piped water on site, and 20% live in overcrowded households.”