Horn, 37, a transport and plant equipment-hire business owner, started working at age 15. When he turned 16, he received his first bakkie and sold firewood and braai wood, and did small rubble removal jobs.
Horn now owns his own transport company, Horns Transport, and uses his business to raise funds for the hospital and the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Trust.
“I just decided one day that I wanted to do something for people over Christmas and the idea of selling real Christmas trees came to me, and what better way to celebrate Christmas than with a real tree in your house? And to help sick children.
“We go to Grabouw every year and choose the trees, and by doing that we support the local community there who chop down the trees for us.