Cigarettes worth R750 000 seized by metro police in Bellville

Cape Town - Metro police officers recovered cigarettes valued at R750 000 in Bellville last night. Officers were on patrol in the area at around 11pm on Thursday night, when they noticed a commotion behind a white light delivery vehicle in Durban Road. When they stopped to investigate, the group ran inside a nearby premises. Officers found 15 boxes of Richman cigarettes in the back of the vehicle. None of the persons wanted to claim ownership of the cigarettes or the vehicle, so officers confiscated the cigarettes and booked it in at Bellville SAPS as abandoned. In Bishop Lavis, officers arrested a 24-year-old man for the illegal possession of a firearm, after receiving a tip-off from the community.

They confiscated a 9mm Z88 pistol, with the serial number filed off and 12 rounds of ammunition. Picture: Metro police/Supplied

On Friday morning, just before 8am, members attached to the K9 Unit stopped a white Toyota Corolla at a roadblock on the N2 near Khayelitsha.

The driver couldn’t produce a driver’s license or a reason for being on the road.

When officers checked the registration number against the disc on the vehicle, they found it didn’t match, and it soon emerged that the vehicle had been reported stolen in a hijacking in Langa.

Three suspects aged between 24 and 29, were arrested for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle and detained at Harare SAPS.

