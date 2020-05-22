City lashes out at 'misinformation campaign' around handling of Cape homeless

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has lashed out at its detractors who it said continues to abuse the plight of the homeless for personal gains.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, has responded to what he says are false claims of the City dumping street people, stating that the City will dispel "any mischievous effort made by any politician, organisation as well as monitors appointed by the Human Rights Commission to vilify" their efforts.

"Our Street People Unit is integral to our holistic approach to assist this vulnerable community during these challenging times. We will continue to prepare the additional spaces across the city at existing shelters as well as to complete the expansion of the Culemborg safe space.

"It is disingenuous of the opposition party to suggest that this is a victory for them when it is only a victory for the propagandists, who have used the homeless in their shameless attack on the city.

"With the ongoing attempts to misrepresent the situation and spread of misinformation, I urge the media to properly interrogate and fact check the claims being made by the ANC as well as monitors associated with the Human Rights Commission and their affiliated organisations, as failure to do so is an injustice to our residents who deserve the truth and should be able to trust what they are reading or hearing from the media," Badroodien said.

