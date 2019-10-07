These legal matters were instituted between January 1, 2016, and September 23 this year.
City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “On some matters we are still awaiting advice and instructions on how best to proceed.
“This is why I am referring to legal ‘matters’ as opposed to ‘court cases’.
“Also, in some matters the City is the respondent, in others we are the applicant, and in some we are cited as a third or fourth party given that the City represents the third sphere of government and needs to be cited as a party in terms of prevailing legislation or court processes.”