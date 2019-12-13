Such is the bitterness over the City’s handling of the negotiations to host the event, that the organisers said next year’s event would be the last in the city, after deciding on Knysna to host the next pageant.
Spokesperson for Mr Gay World Gilbert Martin said: “We moved the event to the Garden Route because we felt that the City of Cape Town really left us in the lurch when the representatives of council approached Mr Eric Butter, the president of Mr Gay World and requested him to allow Cape Town to host the event for three years.
“When we presented our event sponsorship request to them, they came back with 10% of the budget for the event, and this in the form of services.” According to the event organisers, the proposed budget was insufficient.
“This was not possible to do, as this would have burdened our sponsors’ and the local organising committee’s finances. All countries that host events of this magnitude generally fund at least 60-80% of the event. Apart from this, we had to let down two other host countries that wanted to host the event because Cape Town approached us and asked us to bring the event to the city for three years,” Martin said.