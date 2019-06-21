Cloud formation over Cape Town. The City of Cape Town said it was on standby following a warning of heavy rain issued by the South African Weather Service. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town on Friday said it was on standby following a warning of heavy rain issued by the South African Weather Service. According to SA Weather Service, heavy rain leading to localised flooding was expected from Friday evening into Saturday morning. They also said strong westerly to north-westerly winds (40-60 km/h) can be expected from the morning onwards over the entire Western Cape ahead of the arrival of the cold front.

"Residents are requested to contact the public emergency communication centre in cases of emergencies," the City said in a statement.

The City further requested that residents please survey their properties and ensure that all gutters and stormwater channels were clear, and to dig trenches around their property if the circumstances required it.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell said all municipalities in the province have already been alerted to the incoming cold and wet weather.

In addition Disaster Management and fire and rescue services have also been alerted and will be on standby to assist communities negatively affected by the storm.

The Minister has called on the public to contact the relevant disaster management entities as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.

He has also called on communities to cooperate with local authorities and emergency response personnel in the event of any emergency.

“The easiest number to remember to call in an emergency is 112. This number can be dialled toll-free from any cell phone.”

In the case of an emergency, other relevant numbers to call are:

City of Cape Town 107 landline or 021 480 7700

Cape Winelands: Langeberg Municipality 0860 88 1111

Eden District 044 805 5071

Central Karoo 023 414 2603

West Coast 022 433 8700

Overberg 028 271 8111

African News Agency (ANA)