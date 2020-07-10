City of Cape Town residents will be on Stage 1 load shedding while SA is on Stage 2

Cape Town - South Africans already fighting to curb the spread of Covid-19, now has to contend with power cuts as Eskom announced that due to the increase in generation unit breakdowns, it will implement Stage 2 load shedding at 12:00 on Friday.





The power utility said that rotational load shedding will continue until 10m on Friday night. However, City of Cape Town resident's will only be on Stage 1 load shedding.





"The load shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3000 MW of capacity. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation unit to service."