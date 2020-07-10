City of Cape Town residents will be on Stage 1 load shedding while SA is on Stage 2
Cape Town - South Africans already fighting to curb the spread of Covid-19, now has to contend with power cuts as Eskom announced that due to the increase in generation unit breakdowns, it will implement Stage 2 load shedding at 12:00 on Friday.
The power utility said that rotational load shedding will continue until 10m on Friday night. However, City of Cape Town resident's will only be on Stage 1 load shedding.
"The load shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3000 MW of capacity. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation unit to service."
It added that while five units were taken off the grid on Thursday night and Friday morning, a breakdown at the Matimba power station has resulted in the need for load shedding.
The City of Cape Town said that it will protect customers from one Stage of load shedding, so City-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 load shedding from 12:00 to 22:00 today.
UPDATE: The City of Cape Town will protect customers from one stage of load-shedding and City-supplied customers will therefore be on Stage 1 load-shedding from 12:00 to 22:00 today.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 10, 2020
Eskom-supplied customers will be on Stage 2 load-shedding. #CTInfo https://t.co/CV4XS4FZUW
Here are some tips from the City of Cape Town to ensure that residents stay connected, healthy and safe during load shedding.
Stage 4 #loadshedding got you down?— African News Agency (@AfriNewsAgency) December 9, 2019
Here are some tips on how to survive.#ANAplus
Video by @LanceTheWitten
Info: @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/CYHvRPZTeX
- Communication: Ensure that your cell phone, laptop, tablet and radio are always fully charged when power is available. This will allow you to be able to communicate with friends and family during load-shedding
- Transport: Make sure that your vehicle always has fuel in the tank as most petrol stations are unable to pump fuel during power outages
- Cash: Keep some cash on you as ATMs cannot operate without electricity
- Security and safety: Backup batteries for electrically operated gates, garage doors and security systems should be kept in a good working condition and be able to last through periods of load-shedding. Store temporary lighting such as battery-powered torches, gas lamps and candles in places where they will be easy to find in the dark
- Eating: If you do not have a gas stove, prepare meals before the power is scheduled to be switched off. Boil water in your kettle and keep it in thermos flasks for hot drinks. You can also use an insulating cover on teapots, pots and pans to keep drinks and meals warm
- Medication: Most medication requiring refrigeration can be kept in a closed fridge for several hours without spoiling, but you should check with your doctor or pharmacist if in doubt
- Traffic lights: intersections with traffic lights that are not working because of load-shedding should be treated as four-way-stops. The motorists who stops first may proceed first if the way is clear and safe to do so. Please stay calm and follow defensive driving techniques
Capetonians are encouraged to find their area and corresponding number on the map below to see when they will be affected by load shedding:
Cape Argus