The City’s urban planning and design director Erika Naudé said the City remained committed to supporting and co-funding part of the District Six development.
“The funding would primarily support the implementation of infrastructure for the re-development of District Six,” she said.
“The City has had extensive engagements with the National Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform, and the consulting team supporting the national department in recent months.
“These technical discussions are ongoing with a view to preparing and submitting funding requests for infrastructure and associated grant funding for the 2020/21 financial year, in line with the project and procurement timelines expressed,” Naudé said.