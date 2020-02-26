In its assessment of the City’s 2019/2020 budget, the National Treasury highlighted “national economic factors such as ratings downgrades, state-owned entities (SOEs) failure, national policy uncertainty, power outages and the rising cost of living” as factors having a negative impact on City objectives.
Neilson said: “The National Treasury also states that the City’s spatial plans ‘reflect a clear logic for spatial transformation’; there is ‘a clear, compelling investment rationale and spatial logic’ and our ‘approach to prioritisation is sound’, but that we need to work harder towards implementing the programmes.”
It was pointed out that the City is being let down by SOEs and national departments. It is dealing with more crime and grime matters which redirected spending priorities.
Cape Town is experiencing congestion challenges as a result of the collapse of commuter rail services. This is also impacting the City's efforts to address spatial transformation and congestion.