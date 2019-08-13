The City of Cape Town’s health department has received over 9000 complaints from the public on elements that affect human health. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s health department has received over 9000 complaints from the public on elements that affect human health. In a report by the City's Community and Health directorate the complaints they received were lodged between July 1 last year and June 30 this year.

Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said: “City Health accepts all complaints around conditions that can negatively impact on health.

“These include health aspects related to waste management; air quality management; noise pollution control; vector control including rodents; business licensing; food and beverage control; water quality control; prevention of communicable diseases; chemical safety; and health inspection of premises such as restaurants, informal traders, shopping malls and child care facilities.”

In the report, 59% of all complaints during the period in review related to vector control, which refers to rodents, cockroaches and flies. A total of 6% of complaints were about noise pollution, 3% air pollution and 6% overgrown erven.

“The department will refer complaints/requests to other relevant departments, where required, as action is often necessary from multiple roleplayers, and even external roleplayers.

“Action needed to resolve a complaint may differ, depending on the nature of the complaint,” Badroodien said. The nature of complaints varied. “Some service requests are able to be closed within a very short time frame, and others not,” Badroodien said.

The public can log a complaint at any of the City’s municipal offices, or alternatively call the centre number at 0860103089.

