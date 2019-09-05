Mayor Dan Plato converses with District Six claimants over high tea. Plato has expressed the City’s willingness to assist the national government in the redevelopment of District Six. marvin Charles

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato said he wanted the City to assist the government with the redevelopment of District Six. “Most claimants will say now that the only thing they want is justice. We want to tell national government that we are ready to assist with building the houses and the redevelopment of the area,” Plato said. He was speaking at a high tea hosted for claimants.

“The City has a budget for it and we are ready to bring the culture back to District Six,” he said.

Plato said he had extensive engagement with District Six stakeholders.

It’s not the first time he has hinted that the City should take over.

Previously, Plato was speaking at a special commemoration event at the Castle of Good Hope in February where he said the City was willing to take the lead.

The provincial government also said it would fight for the mandate of District Six. The debate surrounding who controls District Six heated up at the end of last year after the standing committee said an agreement had been reached between the provincial standing committee on human settlements and the Department of Rural Development to transfer the budget for District Six to the provincial Department of Human Settlements. A day later, the department denied such plans existed.

Chairperson of the human settlements standing committee Matlhodi Maseko said the department had been shirking its constitutional obligation to carry out this particular land restitution project in the Western Cape for close to 21 years.

“It is clear that the District Six land restitution project must fall under the jurisdiction of the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements, as the DA-led Western Cape provides land and housing better,” Maseko said.

The high tea comes a few weeks before the District Six Working Committee is expected to hold its Heritage Day event on September 24. They are expected to unveil the renamed Hanover Street.

Chairperson Shahied Ajam said: “It was historic and monumental for the people of District Six who have been waiting 25 years for government to respect their human dignity. Hanover Street was the life-blood and nerve-centre of District Six. It was a street where old friends used to meet.”

[email protected]