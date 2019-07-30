The City of Cape Town would like to advise residents that water in the distribution system is currently discoloured across the City. File Picture.

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town would like to advise residents that water in the distribution system is currently discoloured over a large part of the eastern, central and southern suburbs. The City released a statement on Monday, where they revealed that the discolouration in the water is due to a process control fault at the Faure Water Treatment Plant.

As a safety precaution, residents are advised to boil the water before drinking especially if it appears discoloured.

"We are now feeding the affected areas of the network from Blackheath Reservoir and the situation is anticipated to normalise over the next few days," the City said.

The City said that they are working on resolving the problem as soon as possible, and would like to apologise for any inconvenience.

On Monday, the City also released the dam levels which show Cape Town experiencing a steady upward trend, thanks to the welcomed rain received over the last few weeks. Collective water consumption for the past week (22-28 July 2019) has also decreased by 33 million litres per day.

Cape Town’s dam levels are at just over 72% and the metro’s collective water consumption for the past week is at 550 m/l per day.