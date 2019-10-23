The city council must decide on an offer of a R300million funding grant over the next five to 10 years.
It is part of the bigger Integrated Rapid Transit (IRT) Phase 2A project footprint which consists of the construction, operation and maintenance of public transport infrastructure in Khayelitsha and Nyanga, and the transportation of people between these areas and neighbouring areas, including Wynberg and Claremont.
Talks between the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the city council started in 2011.
Council had noted the intention to apply for grant co-funding from the Dutch government and in June 2012 a funding application was submitted, evaluated and selected by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.