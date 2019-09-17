One of the two alleged Clever Kids members convicted for the murder of Angelo Davids in July 2016, has a previous murder conviction. File picture.

Cape Town - One of the two alleged Clever Kids members convicted for the murder of Angelo Davids in July 2016, has a previous murder conviction but was released on parole and his appearance again in court clearly indicates that he does not wish to change his behaviour. This was part of the State’s heads of arguments during sentencing proceedings of alleged Clever Kids gang leader Mogamad Hendricks and Moegamat Benjamin. Initially six members of the gang were charged for the brutal murder of Davids on July 20, 2016 in Manenberg but only the two were convicted by Judge Thandazwa Ndita in the Western Cape High Court.

The victim was stabbed, assaulted and beaten to death with a blunt object in broad daylight on the day in question. State prosecutor Greg Wolmarans argued that the murder was carried out in a cowardly fashion.

Hendricks was convicted in 1998 and handed a 27-year sentence for the murder of 4-year-old Tarryn Busch in Manenberg. But he was released on parole after 14 years behind bars, thanks to a letter to the Parole Board and the mother of the murdered girl.

“Hendricks was under parole supervision when the present crime was committed. He has enjoyed the benefit of wholly suspended sentences and fines.

"The history of Hendricks, coupled with his complete lack of remorse in this instance bodes ill for his prospects for rehabilitation,” Wolmarans said.

Wolmarans added: “The murder was planned.

"The motive for the murder stemmed from the the tit-for-tat mentality that so often sees innocent persons turned into victims."

