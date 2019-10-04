Safety at the beaches in the province has been of great concern with growing calls for more stringent security measures ahead of the summer holiday season. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Safety at the beaches in the province has been of great concern with growing calls for more stringent security measures ahead of the summer holiday season. This follows the death of a 19-year-old UCT student who was stabbed in the chest after he and his three friends were approached by two men who apparently tried to rob them of their cellphones at Clifton’s 3rd Beach on Saturday.

In a recent incident, one person was stabbed and another assaulted with a brick in Camps Bay Beach was on Monday.

On her Facebook account, Ward 52 councillor Nicola Jowell reported a young man was approached by a man who tried to rob his phone.

“The youth and his friends gave chase after the suspect had cornered him. He then stabbed one in order to get away. The second injury occurred a short while later when Law Enforcement and SAPS was on the scene. One of the youths threw a brick at this man and he was injured by this attack. This person was arrested by SAPS. The initial robbery/stabbing suspect has not yet been arrested,” she said.