Concerns over when lockdown child grants increase ends in November

Cape Town - Families who are dependent on child social grants are satisfied with the increase during lockdown, but are concerned that they won’t be able to cope financially when the grant decreases in November.

Twelve million children on the child support grant (CSG) received an extra R300, increasing their usual grant amounts to R740 during the lockdown period. About 350 000 children in foster care and 155 000 children with severe disabilities received an extra R250 grant, increasing it to R1290 and R2110 respectively.

UCT Children’s Institute senior legal researcher Paula Proudlock said: “This relief was much appreciated and immediately used to buy food and other basic necessities, but for the majority of families, especially those dependent on the smaller CSG, the grant money had run out by mid-May. Millions of caregivers (mostly women) and children are currently starving as they wait for the next pay day on June 5.”

Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons said: “The increase of the child support grant was welcomed and many families were pleased with the increase, as it brought some relief and made a difference for struggling families.”

Solomons said they hope the increase can be sustained beyond Covid-19, because the high price increases will potentially threaten food security for families.