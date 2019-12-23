Crime is taking no break this Christmas as the blood-letting continues unabated on the Cape Flats, with police facing an uphill battle. File picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency.
Crime is taking no break this Christmas as the blood-letting continues unabated on the Cape Flats, with police facing an uphill battle. File picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency.
Cape Town - Crime is taking no break this Christmas as the blood-letting continues unabated on the Cape Flats, with police facing an uphill battle.

On Saturday, 5-year-old Valentino Grootetjie was gunned down in an apparent gang-related incident in Lavender Hill. On Sunday, at 6.50am, the body of an unidentified man with a single shot to the back was found in Surrey Estate.

The violence has sparked condemnation from activists who also questioned the authorities’ ability to stem the tide of the scourge.

Activist Lucinda Evans said: “There is war on the bodies of our children in our communities. I’m struggling to find joy in this time. The last six days have been been a black festive period for our children.”

Venice Burgins, executive director at Ukubavimba Foundation and Legal Practices, said it was sickening how the pandemic of gangsterism and drugs became the order of the day.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, elaborating on the police readiness to deal with any eventuality over the festive season, said: “Sadly, criminals also up their game as they pounce on unsuspecting victims.

“The SAPS Safer Festive Season operational plan is developed to address safety and security over the holiday period and beyond.” The plan, under the theme, Zizojika Izinto (turning the tide against violence), consists of raids, stops and searches, vehicle checkpoints and roadblocks.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The City’s gang and drug unit is working closely with the anti-gang unit and SAPS. After the death of Rashied Staggie we deployed officers to hot spots of the Hard Livings gang, where we anticipate retaliation.”

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus