Cape Town - Crime is taking no break this Christmas as the blood-letting continues unabated on the Cape Flats, with police facing an uphill battle. On Saturday, 5-year-old Valentino Grootetjie was gunned down in an apparent gang-related incident in Lavender Hill. On Sunday, at 6.50am, the body of an unidentified man with a single shot to the back was found in Surrey Estate.

The violence has sparked condemnation from activists who also questioned the authorities’ ability to stem the tide of the scourge.

Activist Lucinda Evans said: “There is war on the bodies of our children in our communities. I’m struggling to find joy in this time. The last six days have been been a black festive period for our children.”

Venice Burgins, executive director at Ukubavimba Foundation and Legal Practices, said it was sickening how the pandemic of gangsterism and drugs became the order of the day.