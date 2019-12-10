Cape Town - "WTF is Stage 6?"
This was the common reaction shared by many South Africans on Monday evening when Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding for the first time.
The extensive power cuts came after Eskom started the day with Stage 2 load shedding, before moving to Stage 4 at around 10am, and ending with the announcement that Stage 6 would kick in at 6pm.
"We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 loadshedding will move to Stage 6 loadshedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply. The heavy rains has caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations," Eskom said.
"Stage 6 requires 6000MW to be rotationally loadshed."