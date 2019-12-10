"WTF is Stage 6?" This was the common reaction shared by many South Africans on Monday evening when Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding for the first time. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - "WTF is Stage 6?"

This was the common reaction shared by many South Africans on Monday evening when Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding for the first time.

The extensive power cuts came after Eskom started the day with Stage 2 load shedding, before moving to Stage 4 at around 10am, and ending with the announcement that Stage 6 would kick in at 6pm.

"We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 loadshedding will move to Stage 6 loadshedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply. The heavy rains has caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations," Eskom said.

"Stage 6 requires 6000MW to be rotationally loadshed."

Many South Africans took to social media in disbelief that Stage 6 had been implemented, as well as sharing their confusion as many of their apps and only had information on load shedding stages 1-4.

In typical fashion, South Africans dealt with their frustrations the only way they knew how - humour:

Here is a look at all the load shedding schedules for the country.

