Confused SA asks, WTF is Stage 6 load shedding?









"WTF is Stage 6?" This was the common reaction shared by many South Africans on Monday evening when Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding for the first time. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - "WTF is Stage 6?" This was the common reaction shared by many South Africans on Monday evening when Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding for the first time. The extensive power cuts came after Eskom started the day with Stage 2 load shedding, before moving to Stage 4 at around 10am, and ending with the announcement that Stage 6 would kick in at 6pm. "We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 loadshedding will move to Stage 6 loadshedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply. The heavy rains has caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations," Eskom said. "Stage 6 requires 6000MW to be rotationally loadshed."

Many South Africans took to social media in disbelief that Stage 6 had been implemented, as well as sharing their confusion as many of their apps and only had information on load shedding stages 1-4.

In typical fashion, South Africans dealt with their frustrations the only way they knew how - humour:

What in the fresh Hell is #Stage6 Loadshedding? pic.twitter.com/bHwYd1QiwZ — Marco Cocomello (@Cocomelts) December 9, 2019

Wtf is stage 6 load shedding 😭 — Az (@azraa_v) December 9, 2019

WTF even is load shedding stage 6???



I’m expecting a boss fight at stage 10. — Steven Tu 🚃 Playtopia (@Tuism) December 9, 2019

Stage 6 load shedding is when they come into your house and blow out the candles — ♡ (@bronwynclane) December 9, 2019

this group of white girls in front of me are talking about how load shedding isn't even that bad because "regardless of stage 4 or 6 we don't even feel it by us, there's really no difference" and walahi I'm about to rol 😂😂😂😂 — 𝔩𝔢𝔱'𝔰 𝔡𝔬 𝔦𝔱 𝔟𝔞𝔟𝔶 (@fatimasvogue) December 10, 2019

Johannesburg views before and after Eskom implements Stage 6 load shedding 😅. pic.twitter.com/MfaKaLnHTC — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) December 9, 2019

Stage 6 is a reminder that load shedding has more stages than your relationship. — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) December 9, 2019

All the babies born during stage 6 load shedding are gonna grow in to Bane. — iman krumpert (@TefoWritesStuff) December 9, 2019

stage 6 load shedding is when eskom sends people to your home to physically pull out the plugs — 🌊 (@Yazzy2102) December 9, 2019

Can someone please tell me what to expect for Stage 6 load shedding and also what happened to Stage 5? Do I need to worry about Eskom's numeracy skills as well? — This is a Sham (@Shamz04) December 9, 2019

Eskom employees beating your ass for lighting candles at stage 6 load shedding. pic.twitter.com/Gaae8wewVA — Sbwl. (@SiveDaniels) December 9, 2019

Stage 6 load shedding is when the light in Tony Stark's chest goes out. — Benzoylmethylecgonine Fiend (@Rilez31) December 9, 2019

rugby world cup: won



miss universe: crowned



stage 6 load shedding: unlocked



festive: 🥴 — lylesyn (@_lylesyn) December 9, 2019

Stage 6 Load Shedding. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/6CM3Slf7jK — Mohale Motaung 🥇 (@mohale_motaung) December 9, 2019

Stage 6 load shedding is where I listen to Sparks by Coldplay in memory of the light that once was — Nazeer Erasmus (@NazeerErasmus) December 9, 2019

Stage 6 load shedding ? Might as well put the sun off 😕 — rebecca henderson (@hendo_becca) December 9, 2019

Lmfao the App that I have wasn’t configured to include stage 6 load shedding, e fella ka 5 — Petyr🌼 (@Tlharantlhope_) December 9, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to the providers of load shedding alert apps desperately trying to figure out what the fuck stage 6 is while buckling under sudden demand. — Panda (@geoff_ink) December 9, 2019

I'm scared to get my hair cut now what if #EskomBlackouts happen right in the middle of my cut. pic.twitter.com/fkl4CQRyqb — Lovethelibra2 (@lovethelibra) December 10, 2019

We really jumped from stage 4 to stage 6 loadshedding over night? 😕 — Peachie (@_Soulstress) December 10, 2019

Good morning survivors of Stage 6. Ni right? pic.twitter.com/sRs0EvBWmZ — Ndavhe Ramakuela (@ndavher) December 10, 2019

Stage 8 load shedding is when even the sun will not rise upon South Africa.



We are at fault for putting a capitalist at the helm of our country, what matters is him being rich and rich and rich — Unbothered 😏 (@ja6u1ani) December 10, 2019

No electricity, no sunlight, no moonlight, no stars. just darkness... Eskom has done it... Stage 6 Loadshedding 99% complete... Stage 8 they'll be taking our sight #Loadshedding #Stage6 pic.twitter.com/NTIobPkpB2 — Dumisani (@Dumisani_July) December 9, 2019

This is Stage 6 loadshedding. If you think its a joke; people of Gauteng when last did you see the sun or moon? #stage6loadshedding #Eskom #medupi #stage6 pic.twitter.com/ZqDfAfFOE9 — Henzo (@FelizMcChanj) December 9, 2019

Aii they can skip Stage 6 and go straight to Stage 92,at this point I don't care anymore pic.twitter.com/rvFbwQG9ck — H O P E Y 💕 (@Shes_fair) December 9, 2019

South Africa beginning of the decade vs the end of the decade #Loadshedding #stage6 #eskom pic.twitter.com/tF8EgE7NV7 — James Vermont (@JamesVermont1) December 9, 2019

Guys if they can skip to #stage6 just like that from Stage 4 does that mean that it can go to Stage 8 and activate The Purge? #eskom pic.twitter.com/8i4lq0IUD5 — The Wolfman 🐺 (@Spenelo) December 9, 2019

#Stage6 loadshedding from #Eskom 🙆🏾‍♀️at this point they'll be drawing energy from our relationships pic.twitter.com/C00xndVqEP — 👑 Kelly 🌹 (@KellyBuys7) December 9, 2019

God knew we'd too powerful as a nation if we also had electricity#Loadshedding #stage6loadshedding https://t.co/kprhN6lN3k — 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒂 ✧*:.｡. (@LIBRAMO0N) December 9, 2019

Does anyone here know what miss universe wins? Can we ask #ZoziTunzi to ask if her prize can be a power station? We need a practical prize fam! #stage6loadshedding #stage6 pic.twitter.com/rYKgrtNODc — Scelo Nciki (@Scubakae1) December 9, 2019

Here is a look at all the load shedding schedules for the country.