The regulator’s acting manager for education and communication, advocate Kedilatile Legodi said: “If you did not plan and budget for Black Friday, you are cautioned not to use credit. This is because you will not be saving, as credit costs more”.
Legodi said consumers should never take for granted the value of planning and budgeting. “By drawing up a list to avoid falling into the trap of buying things you don’t need, and by budgeting you will be ensuring that your spending is within your means”.
“Although Black Friday may indeed be providing consumers with an opportunity to buy goods at special and discounted prices, consumers still need to make use of this opportunity in a wise and responsible manner,” Legodi said.
Black Friday is scheduled for this coming Friday and will no doubt have shoppers flocking to stores to take advantage of the bargain prices on offer.