The 700 firefighters stationed at various bases across the province who completed their annual Yellow Card training in September have been gearing up and getting ready throughout the year.
General manager Melany Duthie-Durtie said WOF had been hard at work doing prevention work such as fire breaks, block-burns as well as fuel reduction, “while on the other hand, teams across the province are conducting fire awareness education at schools and communities doing door-to-door campaigns, specifically targeting fire-prone communities”.
She said aerial support consisted of six spotters, five choppers and two bombers and had been stationed in the province since the beginning of November for the fire season.
“We also launched our community fire awareness campaigns, which are aimed at teaching communities how to be fire safe, prevent unwanted veld and forest fires, raise awareness of the risk of veld and forest fires and empower those at risk to take responsibility to reduce the risk and impact of fires in their communities.”