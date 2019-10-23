Cape Town - After 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters fell about 1.7m from a table he was standing on he cried for three hours in pain until his mother came from work and took him to hospital.
This evidence emerged during the State’s cross-examination of alleged child murder accused Ameerudien Peters, 26, in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Maria Marshall was going through the injuries and blunt force trauma Jeremiah sustained which led to his death on June 12, 2017.
In his evidence in chief, Peters said that on March 3, 2017, he left Jeremiah with toys on a couch while preparing food in the wendy house he shared with co-accused Abigail Ruiters, 30, mother of Jeremiah, and her two minor daughters.
According to his evidence, he went over to the main house of Abigail’s mother and while looking through the window, saw Jeremiah standing on a table.