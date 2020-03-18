Covid-19: Bo-Kaap on lockdown with 'no tourist allowed into our area'

Cape Town - The Bo-Kaap is on lockdown. This announcement comes from the Chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association, Osman Shaboodien who addressed a letter to the tourism industry and saying that they are heading President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to practice social distancing and good hygiene. "As Bo-Kaap is a tourist destination we are more prone than other areas to get into contact with tourist from high-risk countries. We, therefore, place the tourism industry and government on notice that Bo-Kaap will be on lockdown and no tourist will be allowed into our area," Shaboodien said. "This is for their health and the health of the Bo-Kaap community. Shaboodien added: "We have lots of busses coming through Bo-Kaap. We felt that the announcement was necessary after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster, as a precautionary measure. In Bo-Kaap, the age demographic is around 60-62 average age of residents who are very susceptible to the virus.”

We understand that some residents are involved in the tourism sector so it's not going to be easy and the decision was not taken lightly, but will be the best for our community.”

