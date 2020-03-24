Covid-19: City of Cape Town welcomes President Ramaphosa's lockdown announcement

Cape Town - Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Dan Plato has welcomed the extraordinary announcements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening.

Plato said that these are unprecedented times but the City of Cape Town is in full support of the 21-day lockdown announced by the president in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. South Africa will go into lockdown from midnight on Thursday, March 26 until April 16, the president announced.

"We will be meeting with the National Government, Provincial Government, Disaster Risk Management teams and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that we are ready to implement whatever is required in order to protect our residents from the virus and assist them to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"I want to call on our residents to please remain calm as the president has made it clear that food stores and medical services will remain open during the lockdown. There is much work to be done in the coming days but the agricultural and retail sectors have already assured the public that there is sufficient food supply. When going to buy food, please do not take the whole family with you, rather go as an individual for the family and take the necessary precautions as far as possible," Plato said.

Law enforcement and emergency services staff will continue working and ensuring the safety of our communities.